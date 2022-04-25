By Laura Kemp • 25 April 2022 • 12:57

Evening sports made easier in Mallorca. Image - Palma Council

THE Municipal Sports Institute (IME) has renewed the lighting of the Can Caimari sports centre in Palma by replacing the old floodlights with eight LED floodlights of 200 watts each.

At a cost of €2,583, this decision means that there will be a significant improvement in energy efficiency because it manages to optimise the distribution and flow of light, which increases to 26,000 lumens per spotlight.

The investment will benefit all users and clubs that regularly use this sports space, such as the Municipal Skating School or the Spanish Hockey Club, among others and which from now on have optimal lighting conditions to carry out the activities.

Councillor for Sports, Francisco Ducrós, said that “thanks to this action, the training conditions of athletes are being improved, at the same time as a significant increase in energy efficiency is being achieved”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.