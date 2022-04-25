Frequent flyers are back in Torrevieja and preparing to nest

By Linda Hall • 25 April 2022 • 17:45

NEW ARRIVALS: Thousands of flamingos prepare to nest in Torrevieja’s Laguna Rosa salt lake Photo credit: AHSA

FOR the third consecutive year, flamingos are nesting in Torrevieja’s Laguna Rosa salt lake.

According to the Amigos de los Humedales (Friends of the Wetlands) AHSA, 5,000 flamingos are currently preparing to settle in there.

This spring’s torrential rains have added huge amounts of fresh water to the lagoon and, as happened in 2020 and 2021, this has encouraged a massive hatching-out of artemia brine shrimps, the flamingos’ principal source of food.

By early April, there were 2,000 of the birds at the lake and this number has risen to around 5,000 over the last few days, the largest colony yet recorded in Torrevieja.

At present the flamingos have assembled into three separate groups of nesting pairs, AHSA said.

Meanwhile, the group has emailed personnel at the Torrevieaj-La Mata national park, alerting them to the need to repair fencing to prevent members of public – or predatory animals – from reaching the areas where the flamingos are nesting.