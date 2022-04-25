Government to distribute more than 28 million kilograms of food to disadvantaged residents

By Fergal MacErlean • 25 April 2022 • 16:53

Image: chckpeas part of the food aid programme. Credit: La Moncloa.

The food aid will benefit a total of 1,322 million people in an initiative that is being rolled out from Monday, April 25.

The food aid from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fishing and Food is the first phase of the “Program 2022 of food aid to the most disadvantaged people”.

The 2022 program will be implemented in two phases. In the first phase, 28,375 million kilograms of food will be distributed, representing approximately 40 per cent of the total amounts to be distributed for the year as a whole.

The food procured is basic, varied, nutritious, low perishable, easy to transport and store. The food basket includes rice, baked beans, canned tuna, macaroni pasta, fried tomato, cookies, vegetable salad, instant cocoa, baby fruit and chicken jars, UHT whole milk and olive oil.

The program, which has involved the procurement of food through a public tender process for €80 million, excluding VAT, is 100 per cent co-financed by the Recovery Assistance for European Cohesion and Territories fund to increase support to the European Aid Fund for the Most Deprived Persons, in order to address the situation of those who have been socially and economically affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

