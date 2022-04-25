By Guest Writer • 25 April 2022 • 15:02

HIGHLIGHT of the Marbella Todo Danza Festival will be the closing event, the Grand Gala of Stars of Dance on May 15.

This will be all about ballet and the artistry of dance which is being choreographed by José Carlos Martínez who had a long career as a performer for one of the most prestigious companies in the world, the Paris Opera Ballet.

This performance which is due to last around two hours will see a number of international stars at the top of their art.

The exquisite varied selection of the repertoire will allow each of the dancers to show off their full artistic potential, within a program carefully designed so that the audience accompanies them through the history of dance, where tradition coexists with modernity.

Guest dancers:

Filipa de Castro and Carlos Pinillos, Principal Dancers of the National Dance Company of Portugal.

Clara Pla and Tomoki Ishigo, Soloist and Principal Dancer of the State Opera Stara Zagora in Bulgaria.

Aída Badía and Aleix Mañé, Former Soloist and Soloist of the National Dance Company.

Lucie Barthélémy and Iván Delgado del Río, International Principal Dancers.

Sara Arévalo and Carlos Sánchez, Dance Corps and Soloist of the National Ballet of Spain.

Taking place at the Marbella City Theatre and starting at 8pm tickets costing €25 per person are available from https://www.mientrada.net/evento/gran-gala-estrellas-danza/.

