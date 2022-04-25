“I got you buddy”: Miami police officer heroically saves ensnared dolphin

By Laura Kemp • 25 April 2022 • 10:22

When Officer Nelson Silva, of the Miami Marine Patrol Unit, received a call of a dolphin in distress in the Shorecrest area, he located the juvenile dolphin and freed it by cutting through the net.

Bodycam footage from the event shows Officer Nelson Silva’s quick thinking at the scene. Writing on Facebook, the Miami-Dade Police Department said: “Officer Nelson Silva, of our Marine Patrol Unit, received a call of a dolphin in distress in the Shorecrest area. Officer Silva located a juvenile dolphin that was trapped in a fishing net.”

The young dolphin was difficult to approach by boat, due to the sound of the engine making him frightened and agitated, causing him to thrash against the net.

Fortunately, Officer Silva was able to turn the engine off and float silently towards the creature, then used a long pole to bring it in closer. Then, he began cutting through the net.

The tangled dolphin became confused and stressed, causing Officer Silva to cut his hand during the rescue, however, he continued and after 2 minutes he managed to cut the dolphin out of the net – who then gratefully slipped back into the water and swam to freedom!

