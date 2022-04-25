Investigation launched after woman shot dead in Almeria farmhouse

By Chris King • 25 April 2022 • 2:36

Photo of a Guardia Civil vehicle. image: guardia civil

The Guardia Civil has launched an investigation after a woman was shot dead in a farmhouse in Berja, Almeria



As confirmed to EFE this Sunday, April 24, by the Almeria command of the Guardia Civil, an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at a farmhouse in the Almeria municipality of Berja.

The victim died from a single gunshot wound, as reported by the digital newspaper D-Cerca, and the investigation is under summary secrecy from the judicial authorities until the perpetrators are apprehended.

According to sources close to the investigation, the farmhouse is located in an isolated area on the border of the municipality of Berja with that of Turon in Granada. One week previously, there had been a robbery reported in the property.

This was confirmed by the victim’s brother, who verified to EFE that his sister died in the early hours of Monday, April 18. “The dog started barking at four in the morning. My sister, my wife, and I, went outside. They were in front and I was behind. Without saying a word, they shot her”, he explained, adding that he hoped the culprits “go to jail for the rest of their lives”.

He was hesitant as to the exact number of people they were confronted by. His wife saw two people, but there could have been three. “My sister died on the way to the hospital. She still had a breath of life left in her”, he said.

The brother pointed out that the robbery had been committed just seven days previously, on Monday 1. “They entered, robbed, and ransacked the house completely. It was a Monday and the next they killed her”, he lamented.

All he can hope for now is that the Guardia Civil investigation has a positive result, and he hopes that the perpetrators will be caught “and justice prevails”. At the same time, he highlighted the lack of security, in his opinion, that residents have in different localities in Almeria and Granada, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es