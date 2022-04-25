Jet2 emergency: Alert as passenger plane issues ‘Squawk’ code at 6,000ft

By Alex Glenn • 25 April 2022 • 14:45

Jet2 emergency: Alert as passenger plane issues 7700 emergency ‘Squawk’ code at 6,000ft.

An emergency squawk code was reportedly issued by Jet2 flight number LS718. The plane had been heading from Palma de Mallorca to Edinburgh in the UK. As reported by The Express on April 25, the plane issued: “the Squawk code after departing from Mallorca at 11.15am.”

Both FlightRadar24 and Flightera show that the plane successfully landed in Edinburgh.

SquawkTracker took to Twitter to announce that the emergency squawk had been raised during the flight. On Twitter, SquawkTracker revealed: “@SquawkAlert

“: LS718 / EXS34DN / B738 (G-JZHK) has squawked 7700.

Track: https://flightradar24.com/2b9d50da/ Photo: https://jetphotos.com/photo/10532712 #Squawk7700.

“We are tracking. Stay tuned for updates…”

According to Aviation Matters: “7700 is a squawk code that is reserved for emergency situations and immediately alerts Air Traffic Control (ATC) and other units that the aircraft squawking 7700 is in distress. It may be assigned by Air Traffic Control or the pilots may decide to enter it into their transponder themselves.”

