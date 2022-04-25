Juanma Moreno calls the Andalucian elections for June 19

By Chris King • 25 April 2022 • 23:59

Image of Andalucian President Juanma Moreno. Credit: [email protected]

Juanma Moreno, the President of the Government, calls the Andalucian elections for June 19

Juanma Moreno, the President of the Junta de Andalucia, convened an extraordinary meeting of the Governing Council this Monday, April 25. As expected, he announced that the date for the Andalucian elections will be Sunday, June 19.

The consequent dissolution of the Andalucian Parliament will now place within the minimum 54-day period required. Moreno explained that it had been “a very thoughtful decision, and very difficult to make. Holding elections in June allows us to take advantage of the months of July and August to form a government that will have time to prepare budgets”.

He expressed the wish that “the elections have the greatest possible participation”, and reinforced his decision, pointing out that “for that, the best date is June 19. In making my decision, the fact of promoting the greatest possible participation in the elections has prevailed”, he insisted.