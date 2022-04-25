Madrid to become the beer capital of Europe

By Chris King • 25 April 2022 • 4:34

Photo of a glass of beer. Image: Pixabay - cottonbro

Between Friday, May 27, and Sunday, May 29, Madrid will become the beer capital of Europe



From Friday, May 27, until Sunday, May 29, Madrid will host the Pais de Cervezas (Country of Beers) event. It will be a part of the Great European Beer Culture Festival that arrives in the Spanish capital to celebrate the occasion of the centenary of Cerveceros de España (Spanish Brewers).

This event, which will take place at the entrance of the Gran Teatro CaixaBank Principe Pio Station , aims to create a space that invites people to socialise, where they can explore a rich offering of beers and gastronomy.

During these dates, the space will be shared by the largest and most well-known breweries, down to the smallest ones yet to be discovered. Each one will be allocated an equal floorspace in the Tasting Area to offer consumers the chance to taste their beer. It will be carried out under the guidelines of responsible consumption and accompanied by some food. There will also be a ‘Gastro Zone’, complete with food trucks, serving a selected offer to complement each different style of beer.

In addition, the festival will have a multipurpose room, where they will offer tasting workshops, courses, talks, pairings, elaboration, and everything related to the Beer Culture that is present in everyday Spain. In total, there are already 50 breweries confirmed to be attending, presenting a varied example of the country’s brewing diversity and plurality. Spain is currently the third-largest producer of beer in the European Union , having already surpassed the United Kingdom. Just a few days after this event, Madrid will also host the Brewers Forum and the 38th Congress of the European Brewery Convention (EBC). This is the highest level technical congress in Europe for the brewing sector, which will be attended by professionals from all corners of the world. They meet to discuss the current state and future of the brewing industry, as reported by 20minutos.es.



___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.