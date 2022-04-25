Madrid to become the beer capital of Europe

By Chris King • 25 April 2022 • 4:34
Photo of a glass of beer.
Image: Pixabay - cottonbro
From Friday, May 27, until Sunday, May 29, Madrid will host the Pais de Cervezas (Country of Beers) event. It will be a part of the Great European Beer Culture Festival that arrives in the Spanish capital to celebrate the occasion of the centenary of Cerveceros de España (Spanish Brewers).
In addition, the festival will have a multipurpose room, where they will offer tasting workshops, courses, talks, pairings, elaboration, and everything related to the Beer Culture that is present in everyday Spain.
Just a few days after this event, Madrid will also host the Brewers Forum and the 38th Congress of the European Brewery Convention (EBC). This is the highest level technical congress in Europe for the brewing sector, which will be attended by professionals from all corners of the world. They meet to discuss the current state and future of the brewing industry, as reported by 20minutos.es.
___________________________________________________________
