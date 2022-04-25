By Guest Writer • 25 April 2022 • 17:06

The two politicians met on April 23 Credit: San Roque Council

THE Mayor of San Roque blames Britain for delay in Gibraltar border agreement following a meeting with Juan José Sanz Aparicio, special delegate for the Campo de Gibraltar of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 23.

Having discussed that situation of the Brexit negotiations as they affect Gibraltar, the mayor Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix called on the representatives of the United Kingdom to overcome “the immobility” they have shown so far to achieve solutions that benefit the Rock and the region.

At the end of the meeting, he said “we have shared information on the negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, and more specifically between our country, the United Kingdom and Gibraltar. We see how the Government of Spain maintains its commitment to Campo de Gibraltar, with the New Year’s Eve Agreement”.

He went on to highlight the “positive” attitude of the Gibraltar delegation when it comes to seeking positions of agreement and in its eagerness to carry out this zone of shared prosperity.

In his opinion, the problem is with the British delegation is “probably due to the greater distance from the territory and the lack of knowledge of the problems of these 300,000 people who share highways, streets, hospitals, family ties and also employment. We want that employment to also be generated in our country.”

Summing up, he added “the new round of negotiations between London and Brussels in the first week of May must be positive.”

