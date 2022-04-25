By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 April 2022 • 22:35

Moscow says it has removed one million Ukrainians to Russia Source: Kamil Czaiński

The Russian Ministry of Defence has said that since the start of the invasion nearly one million Ukrainians had been removed to the country according to Ukrinform.

According to the report carried by Interfax, Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of Russia’s National Defence Management Centre said that in the 24 hours to Sunday April 24th, 16,838 people were evacuated to Russia from dangerous regions of Ukraine. Included in those removed from the area were 1,402 children.

Mizintsev said that since the start of the war, there have already been 951,329 people, including 174,689 children removed to Russia.

Russia, who have been accused of genocide, have failed on numerous occasion to allow humanitarian corridors to enable those in dangerous areas to escape to a region of their choice. Moscow has also repeatedly claimed that one of the reasons it is in the country to “protect” Russian speaking Ukrainians from the Nazi’s who they claim are in power.

In the same report, Mizintsev is said to have alleged that Ukraine was preparing a provocation with the “task of striking civilian infrastructure” near the Odessa port of Pivdennyi, which would lead to a leak of “chemicals.”

This comes after reports that Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down two Russian cruise missiles flying in the direction of the port of Pivdennyi in the Odessa region.

On February 24, Russia launched a new phase of its eight-year war against Ukraine targeting Mariupol and the Donbas region as it tries to claim control of the country’s sea border.

Mizintsev, part of the Russian misinformation machine, claims that Moscow has forcibly removed Ukrainians, more than one million, to safety in Russia.

