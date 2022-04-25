By Laura Kemp • 25 April 2022 • 12:41
New canine agility centre for four-legged friends in Port de Soller. Image - Soller Council
Large numbers of owners and their pets enjoyed the opportunity to combine exercise, agility and an element of training as well as mixing with other owners and their animals.
The council has managed to include a considerable number of different obstacles and challenges for four-legged visitors although some of the dogs may just be too small to tackle the larger constructions.
