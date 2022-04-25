Piers Morgan: ‘My ex TV wife Susanna has tried over 12 suitors since I quit GMB’

By Alex Glenn • 25 April 2022 • 15:55

Credit: Piers Morgan Instagram

‘My ex TV wife Susanna has tried over 12 suitors since I quit GMB,’ says Piers Morgan.

Piers Morgan spoke out over his replacement Good Morning Britain presenters to Chris Evans on April 25.

During the radio show, Morgan commented: “Susanna asked me to go back and I’m glad I did, and then I finished the show,

“Susanna and I had a special on screen relationship, then suddenly had to get divorced immediately.”

Piers went on to add: “I don’t think their show has recovered yet. She has tried 12 to 15 different suitors but there is no marriage on the cards.”

Piers dubbed Chris a talented broadcaster and said: “The Master! Known Chris Evans for 30 years – during our many combined ups and downs! – and there are few smarter or more talented broadcasters in Britain.

“Great to catch up with him today on his brilliant @virginradiouk show. Always such a fun & challenging experience. Thanks mate!”

Piers is all set to reappear on TV screens, as reported by Birmingham Live. Speaking of his imminent return Piers told Times Radio: “I am like a caged animal ready to be unleashed. I think the show is going to be great.

“I think it fills a void in this country where people are crying out for a bit of common sense about all this woke, cancel culture nonsense.

“I’m going to be the knight in shining armour, racing to the rescue of the nation. And we start with a corker of an interview tonight where you see Donald Trump lose his rag, what’s not to love?”.

