Police probe launched into deaths of four people in London

By Alex Glenn • 25 April 2022 • 12:48
Credit: Google Maps
During the early hours of Monday, April 25, police were called to a residential address on London’s Delaford Road. The Police had received reports of a disturbance at the property and when officers attended the scene they had to force entry into the home.
The Metropolitan police revealed that on forcibly entering the property the officers: “found four people suffering what are believed to be stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, all four people – three women and a man – were pronounced dead at the scene.”
The families of the deceased people are being contacted by the police and post-mortem examinations will be carried out shortly.
According to the police: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.”
The specialist crime department is investigating the deaths and it is thought that all five people were known to each other.
A thorough investigation will take place to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.