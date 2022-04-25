Police probe launched into deaths of four people in London

By Alex Glenn • 25 April 2022 • 12:48

Credit: Google Maps

Police probe launched into the deaths of four people in London’s Southwark. According to the police, one man has been arrested in connection with the deaths.

During the early hours of Monday, April 25, police were called to a residential address on London’s Delaford Road. The Police had received reports of a disturbance at the property and when officers attended the scene they had to force entry into the home.

The Metropolitan police revealed that on forcibly entering the property the officers: “found four people suffering what are believed to be stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, all four people – three women and a man – were pronounced dead at the scene.”

The families of the deceased people are being contacted by the police and post-mortem examinations will be carried out shortly.

According to the police: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.”

The specialist crime department is investigating the deaths and it is thought that all five people were known to each other.

A thorough investigation will take place to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.