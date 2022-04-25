By Guest Writer • 25 April 2022 • 16:36

Presentation of the cheque Credit: Cudeca Foundation

Restaurant Group makes significant donation to Cudeca Benalmadena which is just the first instalment of an ongoing arrangement.

On February 11, Cudeca received a visit from representatives of the Stratomille Group, to sign an important collaboration agreement, which meant a continued economic contribution to the care of patients and their families.

For each guest who visited their restaurants, they would donate 50 cents to the Foundation and last Friday, April 22, they gave the first instalment of their financial support, an incredible amount of €6,367 representing more than 12,000 customers.

The cheque presentation took place at the La Pala d’Oro in Benalmadena Pueblo where Jesús Tejeda, Director of Events of the Stratomille Group and the Maître D de La Pala Gold Manuel Morea made the formal presentation to Cudeca Deputy and Financial Director Rafael Olalla.

The agreement was born out of the group’s willingness to help the society as much as possible and when first entering into the agreement, the manager of the group Sandro Polidori, reiterated his commitment to helping the foundation of many other ways, such as donating wines, supporting communications, co-organising gastronomic events, etc.

Cudeca obviously wishes the group which owns seven restaurants and bodegas a very successful summer season as that will not only be good for their business but will ensure an even greater donation for the Foundation.

Thank you for reading ‘Restaurant Group makes significant donation to Cudeca Benalmadena’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.