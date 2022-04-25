By Tamsin Brown • 25 April 2022 • 22:50

Rincon de la Victoria offers free Spanish courses for Ukrainians . Image: Rincon Town Hall

The Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall is offering free Spanish courses for Ukrainians as a way of encouraging social and occupational integration.

The Training and Employment Department of the Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall has organised free Spanish courses for Ukrainian refugee families in the municipality in collaboration with the Association of Language Centres of Rincon de la Victoria (ACIR) and the Red Cross.

On April 20, the councillor for the area, María de la Paz Couto, said: “These Spanish classes are aimed at Ukrainian people who have come to Rincon de la Victoria fleeing the war in their country, and need support to integrate socially and occupationally”.

The Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, highlighted “the importance and urgency of supporting all Ukrainian citizens who are going through such a difficult time, leaving their homes and families behind because of the Russian invasion.”

The classes will have a total duration of 60 hours and will be held over five weeks on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the municipal Training and Employment facilities in La Cala del Moral, and in the afternoons at the Hotel Moon Dreams Calabahía.

