25 April 2022

“Russian warship, go f*** yourself” stamps on sale in Ukraine Source: Ukrposhta

The central post office in Kyiv, Ukraine has been swamped by people looking to buy their latest stamps, the ones depicting the sinking of the Russian warship bearing the words “go f*** yourself”.

The stamp released in honour of the soldiers who became famous after giving the Russian warship Moskva the finger, has seen more than half a million sold within days.

Social media reports show Ukrainians queuing to get their hands on some of the new stamps, with Ukrposhta saying: “It has been five days since the launch of the postage stamp with the ship, and almost half a million copies have already been sold. Circulation was one million, and we do not plan to reprint it. Therefore, each brand will retain its historical value.”

Apparently the first run of stamps has already been sold out with more to be made available online from tomorrow.

Igor Smelyansky Ukrposhta’s Director General said: “It was democratic, just like Ukraine. Even when air raid sirens sound, people refuse to leave their place in the line.”

“People are in love with it. It reflects the mood around the world towards Russia.”

The stamps telling nearing the words “go f*** yourself” are bound to become collector’s items and will no doubt in demand worldwide, although some countries may be less than willing to let them be used give the language.

