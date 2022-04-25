Sharon Osbourne reveals she had a ‘horrendous’ face lift done last year

By Fergal MacErlean • 25 April 2022 • 14:46

Image: Sharon and Ozzy in Hawaii, 2004. Credit: Devin Wright, US Federal Gov. public domain

Sharon Osbourne opens up on her five-and-a-half-hour cosmetic surgery that left her looking like “a cyclops”.

Sharon Osbourne, who is a star signing for TalkTV, the television channel being launched on Monday, April 25, by News UK revealed her disastrous face lift in an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine.

The former The Talk co-host, 69, said: “I’m telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I’m, like, “You’ve got to be f***** joking.

“One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f***** Cyclops. I’m, like, “All I need is a hunchback,”‘ she recalled.

The British-American television personality revealed that the surgery took place last October.

She discussed a previous face lift procedure on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019.

“’I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis.

“All the kids and Ozzy are going, “Why are you snarling at me?” And I’m like, “I’m not snarling; I’m not doing anything!”‘

Sharon´s husband Ozzy, 73, offered to pay to fix her latest face job.

Sharon said her new face was settling in fine.

Last month the mum-of-three looked great with a glowing visage while attending an Elton John AIDS Foundation event in California.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.