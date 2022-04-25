By Alex Glenn • 25 April 2022 • 8:14

Credit: Madrid emergency services Twitter

Shock as cocktail bar knife attack victim has arm “semi-amputated” in Spain’s Madrid.

According to the Madrid emergency services, a 20-year-old man was seriously injured during a knife attack which took place on Sunday night, April 24. The attack resulted in the “semi-amputation” of one of the man’s arms.

The emergency services revealed that the incident happened on Marqués de Viana street. The young man received multiple injuries during the attack and had to be intubated and stabilised by medics. The most serious injuries were to the man’s arms and he was rushed to Madrid’s Hospital de La Paz for further treatment. The man is said to be in a serious condition.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

Taking to Twitter the Madrid emergency services said: “#Assault in a nightclub in #Tetuán.

“@SAMUR_PC

“Stabilised a young man in his 20s who has suffered several injuries, the most serious in the arms, causing him semi-amputation. He was taken to La Paz in serious condition.

“@policia investigates. With the collaboration of @policiademadrid”

As reported by 20 minutes: “A woman who suffered a minor cut to her arm was also treated in the incident.”

#Agresion con #armablanca en un local de copas en #Tetuán.@SAMUR_PC estabiliza a un joven de unos 20 años que ha sufrido varias heridas, las más graves en los brazos, provocándole la semiamputación. Trasladado grave a La Paz.@policia investiga. Ha colaborado @policiademadrid. pic.twitter.com/seFiMSt8jo — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) April 25, 2022

