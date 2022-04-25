Trending:

By Alex Glenn • 25 April 2022 • 8:14

Credit: Madrid emergency services Twitter

Shock as cocktail bar knife attack victim has arm “semi-amputated” in Spain’s Madrid.

According to the Madrid emergency services, a 20-year-old man was seriously injured during a knife attack which took place on Sunday night, April 24. The attack resulted in the “semi-amputation” of one of the man’s arms.

The emergency services revealed that the incident happened on Marqués de Viana street. The young man received multiple injuries during the attack and had to be intubated and stabilised by medics. The most serious injuries were to the man’s arms and he was rushed to Madrid’s Hospital de La Paz for further treatment. The man is said to be in a serious condition.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

Taking to Twitter the Madrid emergency services said: “#Assault in a nightclub in #Tetuán.

“@SAMUR_PC

“Stabilised a young man in his 20s who has suffered several injuries, the most serious in the arms, causing him semi-amputation. He was taken to La Paz in serious condition.

“@policia investigates. With the collaboration of @policiademadrid”

As reported by 20 minutes: “A woman who suffered a minor cut to her arm was also treated in the incident.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

