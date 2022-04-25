By Joshua Manning • 25 April 2022 • 18:00
Spanish Supermarket price comparison during the month of April
A recent study by the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) has shown that the economic increase in the price of electricity, butane and fuels inevitably translates into an increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) seen in the cost of basic food products in supermarkets. A separate study by the consultancy firm Kantar and published by Business Insider, showed that Dia, Eroski, Alcampo and Carrefour lead the way in price increases with more than 5.5%. Others, such as Mercadona (4%) and Lidl (3.5%), are more reserved in their price increase.
Following the news The Objective compiled a list of food product prices from Mercadona, Carrefour, Dia and Hipercor for the first week of April:
Mercadona is the supermarket chain whose prices have varied the least despite the soaring of prices due to inflation. Mercadona’s own brand is called Hacendado and as of the beginning of April prices for basic products were:
1 L Hacendado Semi-skimmed Milk – 0.68 euros/l
Olive oil 1 L Hacendado – 4,35 euros/l (Extra Virgin Hacendado – 4,75 euros/l)
Eggs 12 units – 2,15 euros/tray – (before 1,80 euros/tray)
Hacendado Round Rice 1 kg- 0,95 euros/unit
Macaroni Hacendado 1 kg – 1,25 euros/kg
Turkey breast fillets 600 g – 4,77 euros/unit – (before 4,44 euros/unit)
Beef fillet 500 g – 4,75 Euro/piece
Salmon fillet 300 g – 3,18 Euro/piece
Detergent 3L Marseille Bosque Verde – 3,90 euros/unit – (before 3,70 euros/unit)
Deliplus Normal Skin Shower Gel 1 l – 1 euro/piece
Malla 3 kg potatoes – 5,10 euros/unit
Onions mesh 1 kg – 1,79 euro/piece
Tray strawberries 500 g – 2,95 euros/unit
Chickpeas Hacendado 1 kg – 2,60 euros/unit
Corn Flakes Hacendado 500 g – 1,05 euros/unit
Total: 40,47 euros.
Carrefour saw the highest rise in prices when compared to the month of March with its basic products, as of the beginning of April, costing:
Carrefour Semi-skimmed Milk 1 l – 0.74 euros/l – (previously 0.68 euros/l)
Olive oil 1 l Carrefour – 4.35 euros/litre – (previously 3.99 euros/litre)
Eggs 12 units – 2,15 euros/tray (before 1,80 euros/tray)
Rice Carrefour 1 kg – 0,95 euros/kg
Macaroni Carrefour 1 kg – 1,19 euro/kg
Chicken breast fillets 500 g – SOLD OUT (previously 3,47 euros/tray). Failing that, turkey breast fillets 600g – 4,77 euros/tray
Beef fillets 600g – 6,29 euros/tray (before 3,94 euros/tray)
Salmon fillet 400 g – 6,49 euros/piece (before 3,80 euros/piece)
Detergent 3 l Carrefour – 3,19 euros/unit (before 3,09 euros/unit)
Carrefour Shower Gel 1 l – 0,88 euros/l
Mesh 5 kg potatoes – 3,20 euros/unit
Mesh 1 kg onions – 1,79 euros/piece (before 1,13 euros/piece)
Tray strawberries 500 g – SOLD OUT (before 2,29 euros/piece). Otherwise, Strawberry box 2kg – 5,99 euros/piece
Chickpeas 1 kg Luengo brand – 3,50 euros/kg (before 1,97 euros/kg)
Corn Flakes 500 g – 1,84 euros/unit (before 1,04 euros/unit)
Total: 47,32 euros
Supermarket chain Dia also saw an increase of prices due to inflation, with prices as of the beginning of April, costing:
DiaSemi-skimmed milk 1 litre – 0,68 euros/litre
DIA olive oil 1 l – 3,95 euros/litre (before 3,75 euros/litre)
Eggs 12 units – 2,15 euros/tray (previously 1,80 euros/tray)
Rice 1 kg DIA – 0,95 euros/kilo
Macaroni 1 kg DIA – 1,25 euros/kilo (previously 1,13 euros/kilo)
Chicken breast fillets 400 g – 3.39 euros/tray
Beef fillets 600 g – 7,97 euros/tray (before 7,79 euros/tray)
Salmon fillets 250 g DIA – 4,79 euros/tray
Detergent 3 l DIA – 3,95 euros/ 3l (previously 3,70 euros/3litres)
Shower gel 1,5 l DIA – 2 euros
Potatoes 5 kg net – 3,49 euros/5kilos (before 4,79 euros/5kilos)
Onions mesh 1 kg – 1,59 euros/kilo
Tray of strawberries 500 g – 2,89 euros/tray
Chickpeas 1 kg DIA – 2,25 euros/kilo
Corn Flakes 500 g DIA – 1,19 euros/piece
Total: 42,49 euros
Hipercor with El Corte Inglés products. This supermarket was the most expensive of the four as of the beginning of April:
Semi-skimmed milk El Corte Inglés 1 l – 0.79 euros/litre
Olive oil 1 l – 4.65 euros/litre (previously 4.30 euros/litre)
Eggs 12 units – 2,90 euros/tray (before 2,84 euros/tray)
Round rice 1 kg Aliada – 0,95 euros/kg
Macaroni 1 kg El Corte Inglés Selection – 3,18 euros/kg
Turkey breast fillets 600 g – 5,37 euros/tray
Beef fillets 400 g La Finca – 7,98 euros/tray
Salmon fillets 250 g – 8,10 euros/tray
Detergent 3 L El Corte Inglés – 3,20 euros/3l
Shower Gel 1250 ml Instituto Español – 2,25 euros/litre
Potatoes mesh 5 kg – 4,79 euros/5kilos (before 3,95 euros/5kg)
Onions 1 kg net – 1,79 euros/kg (before 1,39 euros/kg)
Tray strawberries 500 g – 2,99 euro/piece (previously 2,49 euro/piece)
Chickpeas 1 kg – 2,60 euro/kg
Cornflakes 500 g – 2,75 euro/piece
Total price: 54,29 euros
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
