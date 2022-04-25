By Joshua Manning • 25 April 2022 • 18:00

Spanish Supermarket price comparison during the month of April

The recent rise in food prices seen across the globe has led product prices to skyrocket in Spain, with a notable difference in prices being seen in different Spanish supermarket chains.

A recent study by the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) has shown that the economic increase in the price of electricity, butane and fuels inevitably translates into an increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) seen in the cost of basic food products in supermarkets. A separate study by the consultancy firm Kantar and published by Business Insider, showed that Dia, Eroski, Alcampo and Carrefour lead the way in price increases with more than 5.5%. Others, such as Mercadona (4%) and Lidl (3.5%), are more reserved in their price increase.

Following the news The Objective compiled a list of food product prices from Mercadona, Carrefour, Dia and Hipercor for the first week of April:

Mercadona is the supermarket chain whose prices have varied the least despite the soaring of prices due to inflation. Mercadona’s own brand is called Hacendado and as of the beginning of April prices for basic products were:

1 L Hacendado Semi-skimmed Milk – 0.68 euros/l

Olive oil 1 L Hacendado – 4,35 euros/l (Extra Virgin Hacendado – 4,75 euros/l)

Eggs 12 units – 2,15 euros/tray – (before 1,80 euros/tray)

Hacendado Round Rice 1 kg- 0,95 euros/unit

Macaroni Hacendado 1 kg – 1,25 euros/kg

Turkey breast fillets 600 g – 4,77 euros/unit – (before 4,44 euros/unit)

Beef fillet 500 g – 4,75 Euro/piece

Salmon fillet 300 g – 3,18 Euro/piece

Detergent 3L Marseille Bosque Verde – 3,90 euros/unit – (before 3,70 euros/unit)

Deliplus Normal Skin Shower Gel 1 l – 1 euro/piece

Malla 3 kg potatoes – 5,10 euros/unit

Onions mesh 1 kg – 1,79 euro/piece

Tray strawberries 500 g – 2,95 euros/unit

Chickpeas Hacendado 1 kg – 2,60 euros/unit

Corn Flakes Hacendado 500 g – 1,05 euros/unit

Total: 40,47 euros.

Carrefour saw the highest rise in prices when compared to the month of March with its basic products, as of the beginning of April, costing:

Carrefour Semi-skimmed Milk 1 l – 0.74 euros/l – (previously 0.68 euros/l)

Olive oil 1 l Carrefour – 4.35 euros/litre – (previously 3.99 euros/litre)

Eggs 12 units – 2,15 euros/tray (before 1,80 euros/tray)

Rice Carrefour 1 kg – 0,95 euros/kg

Macaroni Carrefour 1 kg – 1,19 euro/kg

Chicken breast fillets 500 g – SOLD OUT (previously 3,47 euros/tray). Failing that, turkey breast fillets 600g – 4,77 euros/tray

Beef fillets 600g – 6,29 euros/tray (before 3,94 euros/tray)

Salmon fillet 400 g – 6,49 euros/piece (before 3,80 euros/piece)

Detergent 3 l Carrefour – 3,19 euros/unit (before 3,09 euros/unit)

Carrefour Shower Gel 1 l – 0,88 euros/l

Mesh 5 kg potatoes – 3,20 euros/unit

Mesh 1 kg onions – 1,79 euros/piece (before 1,13 euros/piece)

Tray strawberries 500 g – SOLD OUT (before 2,29 euros/piece). Otherwise, Strawberry box 2kg – 5,99 euros/piece

Chickpeas 1 kg Luengo brand – 3,50 euros/kg (before 1,97 euros/kg)

Corn Flakes 500 g – 1,84 euros/unit (before 1,04 euros/unit)

Total: 47,32 euros

Supermarket chain Dia also saw an increase of prices due to inflation, with prices as of the beginning of April, costing:

DiaSemi-skimmed milk 1 litre – 0,68 euros/litre

DIA olive oil 1 l – 3,95 euros/litre (before 3,75 euros/litre)

Eggs 12 units – 2,15 euros/tray (previously 1,80 euros/tray)

Rice 1 kg DIA – 0,95 euros/kilo

Macaroni 1 kg DIA – 1,25 euros/kilo (previously 1,13 euros/kilo)

Chicken breast fillets 400 g – 3.39 euros/tray

Beef fillets 600 g – 7,97 euros/tray (before 7,79 euros/tray)

Salmon fillets 250 g DIA – 4,79 euros/tray

Detergent 3 l DIA – 3,95 euros/ 3l (previously 3,70 euros/3litres)

Shower gel 1,5 l DIA – 2 euros

Potatoes 5 kg net – 3,49 euros/5kilos (before 4,79 euros/5kilos)

Onions mesh 1 kg – 1,59 euros/kilo

Tray of strawberries 500 g – 2,89 euros/tray

Chickpeas 1 kg DIA – 2,25 euros/kilo

Corn Flakes 500 g DIA – 1,19 euros/piece

Total: 42,49 euros