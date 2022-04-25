By Chris King • 25 April 2022 • 23:21

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Tuesday, April 26.

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Tuesday, April 26, will increase by 3.18 per cent



The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will increase again on Tuesday, April 26. It will rise by 3.18 per cent compared to this Monday 25.

Tuesday’s maximum price will be between 8pm and 9pm. at €270.01/MWh, while the minimum for the day will be €269.81/MWh, between 3am and 4am.

According to provisional data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), collected by Europa Press, specifically, the average price of the ‘pool’ this Tuesday will be €233.78/MWh, which is €7.21 more than the €226.57/MWh on average for today.

This will be the third day of increases in a row that the ‘pool’ has seen, after last week it registered the two lowest values ​​so far in 2022, with €85.19/MWh on April 20, and €86.25/MWh last Saturday 23.

Compared to a year ago, the average price of electricity tomorrow will be 207.6 per cent more expensive than the €75.99/MWh of April 26, 2021.

These prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million households in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

In fact, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has verified that in 2021, around 1.25 million people switched from the PVPC to a rate in the free market at a fixed price.

