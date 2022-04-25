Three-legged dog with cancer jumps into river to save a baby otter in Minnesota

By Fergal MacErlean • 25 April 2022 • 16:14

Image: A goldendoodle Credit: DanielBrachlow

A goldendoodle named Gus rescued a tiny baby otter in the St. Croix River.

The goldendoodle, Gus, and his family were spending Easter Sunday outdoors when he jumped into the river. He swam out at least 50 feet , according to FOX 9.

Owner Cleo Young said her grandkids Ella and Lucy watched as Gus swam far out, seemingly looking for something.

The family was shocked that Gus was swimming just as well as he did before a backleg amputation earlier this year, but they were more shocked when he emerged from the water.

“First time swimming with three legs and he comes out of the water with a baby otter in his mouth,” Ella Hammerstrand, the granddaughter of Gus’s owner, told FOX 9.

Gus dropped the otter at their feet. They immediately washed sand off the young otter and rushed it to a nearby wildlife rehabilitation centre.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota (WRC) where the otter is being cared for shared a video of the youngster on Facebook on April 21.

They said: “Everyone give a shout-out to Gus, the wonderful goldendoodle who, while swimming in the St. Croix River, came across this tiny young river otter and rescued it.

“The otter is much too young to be in the water – it should still be in the den with its mom. Having no idea where the den is, how far the little guy traveled, the otter has been admitted for rehabilitation.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.