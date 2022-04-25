By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 April 2022 • 8:26

Twitter bans ads that contradict science Source: MrjayW

Twitter have followed Google’s lead by banning ads that contradict the science on climate change according to a statement released by the company on April 23rd.

The statement said: “Ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis,” with scientific consensus important in keeping the conversation real and factual.

Although social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook have been targeted for posts by climate change deniers, the ban on ads does not appear to affect posts.

The announcement was made to coincide with Earth Day coming just hours before the European Union’s agreement to control content on their sites that involves hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content.

The company has said that it would make more information available on how it intends to monitor the situation and how it plans to provide “reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations” its users engage in.

It has also said that it intends to look at how information from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the U.N.-backed science panel’s reports can provide a sound basis for international discussions around climate change.

Twitter have said that it has a dedicated climate topic on its site and offered what it described as “pre-bunks” during last year’s U.N. climate conference to counter misinformation surrounding climate change.

The ban on ads that contradict science is amongst the first steps that the company will take in working to meet EU regulations, just as much as it is part of its efforts to deal with dangerous misinformation and conspiracy theories.

