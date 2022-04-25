Update: Key Russian oil depot engulfed in flames after ‘multiple explosions’

By Alex Glenn • 25 April 2022 • 9:19

Key Russian oil depot engulfed in flames after ‘multiple explosions.’ According to reports, two fuel tanks have gone up in flames.

Fires have reportedly been spotted at a key Russian oil depot. Taking to Twitter journalist Alexander Bunin commented on the explosions “on the outskirts of Bryansk.” He added that “several explosions” had been heard in the area.

Posting on Twitter Bunnin revealed: “On the outskirts of Bryansk, two fuel tanks are burning in a military unit on Moskovsky Prospekt and an oil refinery at Snezhetsky Val.

“No official information yet.”

He went on to add: “There were two explosions near the Selmash plant in Bryansk. Now the flame.

“Several explosions were heard in Bryansk.”

According to The Express, a Ukrainian media outlet confirmed the explosions and alleged that they may have occurred at the Druzhba pipeline. “Explosions were reported from Russian Briansk,” reported Euromaidan Press.

“Russian media wrote that oil depot Druzhba has exploded. It can be part of the Druzhba pipeline that is bringing oil from Russia to Europe through Ukraine and Belarus. There weren’t official comments yet.”

