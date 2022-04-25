By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 April 2022 • 9:50

Vodka made from thin air, really? Source: The thin air company

The Air Company has launched its first vodka made from thin air, in the words of the company’s CEO it really is “to help save the planet.”

Selling thin air is nothing new with many medicines and elixirs of the past claiming to offer more than what it is actually capable of, with even tin cans of smells and air from holiday destinations being peddled before. But vodka from this air?

Gregory Constantine, CEO and co-founder of Air Company says: “The perfect time to start this company would have been many years ago. The climate catastrophe is something that’s happened for decades.

“I hope that what we’re doing now can inspire others to go out and try to incite change as well and use technological solutions like ours to help try to reverse climate change.”

The company which debuted in 2019 makes perfumes, hand sanitizers and now vodka using carbon dioxide.

The company claims it is the world’s leading carbon technology company that creates “carbon-negative alcohols and consumer products” using CO 2 .

Constantine says that: “Our goal is to extend human life on this planet by directly reversing carbon levels in our air through the integration of our carbon conversion technology into every applicable sector. We’re achieving this mission by providing people with a highly attractive array of products made from captured carbon and working with businesses to integrate our technology into their industries, maximizing the amount of CO 2 we can utilise each year.

“If we can contribute to the protection of our planet through the advancement of technology and innovation, then we are doing our job”

The company who has just raised significant capital in order to expand, will open its third plant where it will ramp up its CO 2 -derived alcohol production. The state-of-the-art factory will be home to Air Company’s newly designed commercial-scale carbon utilisation system that will be dedicated to increasing the production of CO 2 -derived ethanol and sustainable fuels.

Dr Stafford Sheehan, Chief Technology Officer of Air Company: “Our immediate goal at Air Company is to further improve and scale our technology that converts carbon dioxide into the cleanest, lowest carbon intensity alcohols for consumer products, on the path to industrial applications.

“Ultimately, we aim to truly have an impact toward addressing climate change by utilizing waste and atmospheric carbon dioxide to displace fossil fuels at-scale; replacing the carbon that we currently extract from the ground, with carbon removed from the air.”

The company’s magic trick is that it can create pure ethanol, with the only inputs being CO 2 , water and solar energy. All of this is done in-house without the use of external suppliers.

“Our volumes are relatively low compared to a traditional manufacturer, but the main reason that we make our own facilities is that we want to limit the amount of transportation that we have with our products. That’s where the biggest source of carbon emissions comes from — transportation.

“Until we’re at truly mass scale, we’re going to try to limit the amount of transportation that happens by doing it all ourselves. And then on top of that, all of our facilities are run on renewable power as well, so that’s a big reason why we how we can mitigate emissions.”

The vodka made from this air has been sold out everywhere however their website says that is should be coming to a place near you, perhaps it will or perhaps as it says it’s all thin air.

