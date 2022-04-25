Walk at dawn in Cabo Roig on May 7 to help the Pieta charity

By Linda Hall • 25 April 2022 • 16:35

PIETA FUNDRAISER: A previous Darkness into Light Costa Blanca walk Photo credit: DIL Costa Blanca

THE Darkness into Light Costa Blanca walk returns for the first time since 2019.

It will set out on May 7 at 5.30am from the Cabo Roig Inn.

Darkness Into Light is an annual fundraising event supporting the suicide-prevention charity, Pieta, and over forty other international partner charities.

It involves tens of thousands of supporters in Ireland and around the globe who symbolically walk five kilometres from darkness into light

As the world reopens, Darkness Into Light returns with organised events in 24 international locations, beginning in darkness at sunrise and continuing through to dawn to symbolise the journey from despair to hope.

“Darkness into Light is vital for fundraising, for raising awareness and for bringing people together across the globe in the spirit of solidarity, comfort, and compassion,” Pieta’s Fundraising and Marketing Director, Sinead Price said.

“Social connection is the heartbeat of Pieta so we are delighted to have our organised events back this May in most of our venues.”

Pieta provides free counselling to those who are engaging in self-harm or have suicidal thoughts, as well as free bereavement services for those who have been touched by suicide.

The Costa Blanca Darkness Into Light team continues to collaborate with ADIEM, based in Orihuela, Torrevieja and Alicante. The Costa Blanca team and ADIEM have been working closely together over the past four years on local mental health awareness campaigns.

For more information about the Costa Blanca walk, visit the

https://www.facebook.com/DILCostaBlanca Facebook page.