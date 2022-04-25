Weather forecast for the Valencian Community

By Chris King • 25 April 2022 • 1:46

Photo of a very stormy sky. image: pixabay

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, is predicting an unstable week for the Valencian Community



AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency is predicting an unstable week for the Valencian Community. Strong gusts of wind can be expected, with a slight rise in temperatures, followed by the return of the rainfall, and possibly accompanied by heavy storms.

Monday, April 25 in the Valencian Community

Monday will start with slightly cloudy or clear skies, although there will be intervals of high cloudiness in the early hours. This will be more prevalent in mountainous areas from around midday. AEMET does not expect any rain to accompany the clouds though.

Maximum temperatures will drop in coastal regions, probably remaining at around 20 degrees. In the interior parts of Valencia province, they will rise slightly.

Tuesday, April 26

Tuesday will again start with sightly cloudy skies, with intervals of low clouds and morning mists in areas of the Valencian coast. As the afternoon approaches, this will turn into medium or even high cloudiness.

Inland areas can expect this same level of cloudiness from midday, leaving probable scattered showers. This is most probable in the interior of the province of Valencia. The arrival of dust suspended in the clouds is not ruled out in the community also.

Temperatures should remain generally unchanged, although there will be an increase in the minimums in the northern interior of the Community.

Wednesday, April 27

Wednesday will begin with intervals of medium and high cloudiness. These clouds will develop into showers as the morning progresses, becoming more generalised in the afternoon. Occasional storms will eventually become more abundant in the interior of the Valencia province.

The dust in suspension will continue in the Community, while in terms of temperatures, there will be very little change. There could be a slight drop in the maximum locally in the interior of the province of Valencia. On the coast, values ​​should remain between 10 degrees minimum and 20 maximum.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.