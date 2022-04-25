Will Smith spotted seeking spiritual guidance in India in first sighting since Oscar Slap

By Joshua Manning • 25 April 2022 • 12:05

Will Smith has been spotted in India for the first time since his infamous Oscar Slap, reportedly seeking spiritual guidance.

On Saturday 23, April, Will Smith was spotted in India for the first time since the controversial slapping incident involving comedian Chris Rock on stage at the recent Oscars ceremony. The world-famous Actor landed at a private airport in Mumbai, India, where he took photographs with fans and the flight crew.

The exact reason he travelled to India is currently unknown, but people have speculated online that Smith was travelling to India to develop his spiritual growth, following entering rehab for stress since the incident took place.

Taslima Nasrin, a Bangladeshi-Swedish writer, humanist and activist took to Twitter to speak on the matter: “Will Smith left India today. He came to India just to get an advice from his spiritual guru how he would control his anger before his anger controls him.”

The news comes after a stressful month for Will Smith after being banned from the Oscars for 10 years and being threatened by Chris Rock’s brothers, with Tony Rock stating: “These aren’t the f*****g Oscars! If you get your a** up here, you’re not nominated for anything but these damn hands. We’re gonna bust your a** for the rest of the year, n****r. Every time you see me put on a show, bam!” You gonna punch my brother because your b***h looked sideways at you?”

