22-year-old man stabbed to death in Malaga city

By Chris King • 26 April 2022 • 0:28

Photo of a national Police officer. image: policia nacional

National Police officers in Malaga city arrest a 32-year-old individual after a 22-year-old man is stabbed to death



A 22-year-old man lost his life at around 9:15pm this evening, Monday, April 25, in the centre of Malaga city. He reportedly died after suffering stab wounds at the entrance to an apartment block on Calle Marin Garcia.

As confirmed to malagahoy.es by police sources, just minutes after the incident, a 32-year-old man was arrested. He was detained in the same apartment block where the attack occurred after the alleged assailant tried to take refuge in the building.

His speedy arrest was possible thanks to a witness who gave the police a description of the attacker added the sources. Officers from Malaga Police UIP reportedly had to break down the door using crowbars and even a fire extinguisher in order to enter the apartment where the alleged aggressor was hiding.

Medics from the 061 emergency services tried in vain to revive the victim, who apparently received several stab wounds. The motive for this attack is unknown at the moment. Police officers cordoned off the main road between Calles Larios and Nueva, only allowing residents of the block to pass.

Although the investigation being carried out by the National Police‘s Murder Squad is still in its infancy, it is believed that the detainee is known to the authorities. Forensic specialists arrived at around 10:45pm, and proceeded to search for the weapon used in the attack. It is believed to have been discarded in the rubbish containers at the rear of the block.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.