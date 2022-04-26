By Tamsin Brown • 26 April 2022 • 18:11

Almuñecar offers free wine tasting course for hospitality sector. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

The Almuñecar Town Hall has organised a free wine tasting course aimed at those in the hospitality sector, and it will be followed by an oil tasting course.

The Department of Promotion and Employment of the Almuñecar Town Hall will be holding a wine tasting course on April 29 and 30 at the Horno de Cándida restaurant/school. The course, totally free of charge, is aimed at the hotel, catering and commerce sector, will last a total of seven hours and will be given in collaboration with Gestión Lab, SL.

“The aim is to bring wine culture closer to the public by teaching them about different types of white, rosé, red, young and Crianza wines,” said the councillor for the area, Beatriz González Orce.

There will also be an oil tasting course, also with the collaboration of Gestión Lab, SL, which will last six hours and will be held on May 6 and 7. “The aim is for those attending to learn how to categorise the different virgin olive oils and to differentiate between their uses and qualities,” said the technicians from Gestión Lab.

