Black smoke billows from Azovstal plant in Mariupol, where Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are pinned in

Black smoke billows from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, where Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are pinned in.

Putin had previously told his troops not to storm to plant but rather block in Ukraine’s resistance.

THICK black smoke can be seen billowing from the Azovstal plant in the besieged city of Mariupol on Tuesday, April 26, where Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are believed to be pinned in.

Local authorities reported heavy shelling at the plant over the weekend despite Vladimir Putin’s words on April 21 that Russian troops would block the Azovstal steel plant – where Ukrainian forces are taking shelter – “so that not even a fly comes through.”

As reported by Sky News, it is believed that Ukraine troops are hiding underneath the complex in tunnels alongside 1,000 civilians.

There were reports on Monday, April 25 that a cease-fire had been announced by the Russian defence ministry, however, this did not materialise.

A statement at the time read: “From 14:00 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on April 25, 2022, will unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of civilians,” AFP reported.

Calls have been made online to rescue the Ukrainian troops and civilians trapped underground in the tunnels underneath the Azovstal plant.

One person on Twitter said: “Russia continues to bomb Mariupol with 5ton bombs. There are hundreds of children and civilians still hiding in tunnels and underground of the Azovstal steelworks. Show real pictures of children sitting there and unite efforts for evacuation. Help them while they’re still alive.”

On April 21, Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu said his troops had asked the remaining Ukrainian soldiers “to lay down their arms” while Putin had apparently “guaranteed” that those who do will receive “decent treatment in accordance with international legal acts.”

However, the mayor of the war-torn city of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, said: “The soldiers are not willing to surrender, they are willing to leave only with weapons in their hands and continue defending our homeland, our Ukraine.”

