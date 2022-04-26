By Matthew Roscoe • 26 April 2022 • 15:45

Boris Johnson concerned by Twitter under Elon Musk ownership. Image: No 10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson is concerned by Twitter under Elon Musk ownership.

The UK prime minister has said Twitter “must be responsible” following the free-speech advocate’s purchase of the social media platform.

FOLLOWING the news that Elon Musk has purchased social media platform Twitter, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed his concern about the new ownership.

Boris said Twitter “must be responsible” following the $44 billion (€41 billion) purchase from the world’s richest person on Monday, April 25.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, April 26, Mr Johnson said: “Regardless of ownership, all social media platforms must be responsible and that includes protecting their users from harm on their sites.

“Obviously, it is too early to say what, if any changes, will be made to how Twitter operates.”

He added: “We will continue to work with them to make sure it continues to improve.”

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, also reacted to the news of the Twitter takeover.

He tweeted on April 26: “Free speech cannot mean a free pass for hatred.

“We must not forget the impacts of online hate speech, which fans the flames of prejudice and leads to appalling and tragic real-world violence.

“Social media companies must do more, not less, to protect their communities,” he said.

Following his purchase, the Tesla CEO reiterated his belief in free speech.

The 50-year-old said: “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

Many people, who were banned under the former regime or left the site due to issues with censorship and lack of free speech, have returned to the platform following the huge announcement.

Legendary British actor John Cleese, US talk show host Tucker Carlson and alleged mRNA technology creator Dr Robert Malone have all announced that they have rejoined the platform.

