26 April 2022

BREAKING NEWS: Poland's largest news portal claims Russia has halted gas supplies to Poland

Poland’s largest news portal has claimed that Russia has halted gas supplies to Poland.

On the afternoon of 26, April, Onet.pl, Poland’s largest news portal, claimed unofficially that Russia has halted gas supplies to Poland. A statement released on their website read: “There is no announcement yet from the Russian side whether this is a fulfilment of the ultimatum that Vladimir Putin threatened recently. Official announcements on the matter are expected to be made later today. The information first about a significant reduction in gas transmission and then about its suspension today was unofficially confirmed to Onet by both government sources and the Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG). The Russians did not inform the Polish side about the reasons for the suspension of supplies.”

Twitter has also seen an influx of unofficial tweets on the matter:

@stoneheart53 posted: “BREAKING: Russia has completely stopped delivering gas to Poland. Poland’s largest news portal, Onet, reports that the Polish state-controlled oil and gas company PGNiG, is holding a crisis meeting. Poland is one of the countries that has refused to pay for gas in rubles.”

“Russia halts gas supplies to Poland, reports say If supplies have indeed been deliberately suspended by Gazprom, it would not be an immediate problem for Poland because underground storage is about 70% full and stocks can be drawn down @BBCNews” posted another twitter user.

Russia halts gas supplies to Poland, reports say

Onet.pl is one of the largest Polish web portals owned by the Kraków-based Grupa Onet.pl S.A. and founded in 1996 by Optimus company. As of October 2017, it was the 45th most popular website worldwide and the 3rd most popular site in Poland, according to Alexa rankings.