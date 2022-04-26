BREAKING NEWS: Reported Murder-suicide shooting at a kindergarten in Ulyanovsk Russia with several casualties

By Joshua Manning • 26 April 2022 • 12:59
On the afternoon of Tuesday 26, April, several casualties have been reported, following an alleged murder-suicide shooting at a kindergarten in the Ulyanovsk region, a region in central Russia.
“A man shot two children and a nanny, after which he committed suicide in the Riabinka kindergarten in Veshkaima village, Ulyanovsk region, Russia. Local authorities confirmed the fact of the shooting and the data on four dead. The attacker’s motives are unknown. ” tweeted @Flash43191300
⚡️ A man shot two children and a nanny, after which he committed suicide in the Riabinka kindergarten in Veshkaima village, Ulyanovsk region, Russia. Local authorities confirmed the fact of the shooting and the data on four dead. The attacker's motives are unknown. pic.twitter.com/rGIOgUgbr5
⚡️ A man shot two children and a nanny, after which he committed suicide in the Riabinka kindergarten in Veshkaima village, Ulyanovsk region, Russia. Local authorities confirmed the fact of the shooting and the data on four dead. The attacker's motives are unknown. pic.twitter.com/rGIOgUgbr5
BREAKING: Several dead in kindergarten shooting in Ulyanovsk, Russia. The shooter later committed suicide – reportshttps://t.co/z8qvSNbiXL
BREAKING: Several dead in kindergarten shooting in Ulyanovsk, Russia. The shooter later committed suicide – reportshttps://t.co/z8qvSNbiXL
The motives behind the shooting that took place at the kindergarten in Ulyanovsk, Russia are currently unknown, and personal information on the shooter such as nationality or age has not as of yet been released by authorities.
