BREAKING UPDATE: Further explosions reported in majority Russian-speaking Moldovan breakaway state Transnistria as Moldovan President calls for Security Council

By Joshua Manning • 26 April 2022 • 11:13

Further explosions have been reported in majority Russian-speaking Moldovan breakaway state Transnistria.

Update 11:13 (26 April) Further explosion have been reported in majority Russian-speaking Moldovan breakaway state Transnistria, with the Moldovan President also reportedly calling for a Security Council due to recent incidents. There have also been reports of an influx of unidentified planes seen on flight radar, flying in cross proximity to the nation.

“The Moldovan president calls a meeting of the Security Council because of the incidents in Transnistria. Earlier, unknown persons shelled the territory of a radio and television centre in the village of Mayak.In addition, the day before, grenade launchers were fired at the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized republic in Tiraspol,” posted @GazetaRu on twitter

Президент Молдавии созывает заседание Совбеза из-за инцидентов в Приднестровье. Ранее неизвестные обстреляли территорию радиотелецентра в поселке Маяк. Кроме того, накануне в Тирасполе из гранатомётов было обстреляно здание Министерства госбезопасности непризнанной республики. pic.twitter.com/V4PzGYyjnA — Газета.Ru (@GazetaRu) April 26, 2022

🗼The so-called Ministry of Internal Affairs of Transnistria reported that early in the morning on April 26, there were two explosions in the village of Maiak in Grigoriopol District: the first at 6:40, and the second at 7:05. pic.twitter.com/P0JEEPxyEm — Ukraine 4 Freedom (@uawarinfo) April 26, 2022

“The so-called Ministry of Internal Affairs of Transnistria reported that early in the morning on April 26, there were two explosions in the village of Maiak in Grigoriopol District: the first at 6:40, and the second at 7:05.” posted @uawarinfo on Twitter, showing an image of two destroyed radio antenna. In a follow up tweet they posted: “According to the data available as of 9 am, the two most powerful antennas have been brought out of operation as a result of explosions, the one – megawatt, the other – half-megawatt. Both used to rebroadcast russian radio.”

@AnonOpsSE posted: “Planes are now flying around Moldova”, showing a flight radar image of flight patterns currently seen around Moldova.

Planes are now flying around Moldova. pic.twitter.com/5bfirlbKMy — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) April 26, 2022

Original 6.40pm (April 25)

Russian news outlet TASS has issued reports of several explosions in close proximity to the State Security Ministry building in Tiraspol, Transnistria. Firefighters are currently on scene, as well as ambulances with no reported casualties as of yet, according to TASS.

Deputy of the Supreme Council (Transnistria’s legislature) Andrey Safonov stated: “The shelling of the building by a grenade launcher is an attempt to sow panic and fear. Attempts to put pressure on us have been observed before.”

“Explosions heard near near the building of the Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol #Transnistria, spent RPG-22s and RPG-27s, as well as a rocket-propelled grenade, are lying around”, tweeted one user.

Twitter: Credit @Aryan_warlord

Explosions heard near near the building of the Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol #Transnistria, spent RPG-22s and RPG-27s, as well as a rocket-propelled grenade, are lying around. pic.twitter.com/HqHB9LlA8T — Ninjamonkey 🇮🇳 (@Aryan_warlord) April 25, 2022

“Unidentified people fired 2 or 3 shots from grenade launchers at the building of the Ministry of State Security of the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic. #Transnistria #Tiraspol”,tweeted another user.

Credit: [email protected]

Unidentified people fired 2 or 3 shots from grenade launchers at the building of the Ministry of State Security of the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic.#Transnistria #Tiraspol pic.twitter.com/fnwu9svBDu — Zrada2022 (@zrada2022) April 25, 2022

Explosions have been reported in Tiraspol, the capital of Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistrian region Those occurred near the building of Transnistria's "Ministry of State Security."https://t.co/DeyNZOG9vq pic.twitter.com/YE9OhsUwKK — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 25, 2022

@EuromaidanPress tweeted: “Explosions have been reported in Tiraspol, the capital of Moldova’s Russian-occupied Transnistrian region Those occurred near the building of Transnistria’s “Ministry of State Security.”

It is unclear what country or faction is behind the alleged explosions in Transnistria with no nation claiming responsibility as of yet.

Transnistria, officially known as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, is an unrecognised breakaway state with a majority Russian-speaking population that is internationally recognised as part of Moldova.

