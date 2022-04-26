BREAKING NEWS: ‘War means war’ Russia sends remarkable threat to West

By Alex Glenn • 26 April 2022 • 9:16

BREAKING NEWS: ‘War means war’ Russia sends remarkable threat to the West. Russia claims that ‘European weapons will be targeted.’

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has hit out at NATO saying that the organisation “is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy” after it supplied Ukraine with weapons, as reported by The Express on April 26.

Speaking out on state television Lavrov said: “This is our key position on which we base everything.

“The risks now are considerable.”

“I would not want to elevate those risks artificially.

“Many would like that. The danger is serious, real.

“And we must not underestimate it.”

The Foreign Minister also defended Russia’s onslaught against Ukraine. He commented: “The United States has practically ceased all contacts simply because we were obliged to defend Russians in Ukraine.”

Commenting on shipments of weapons from the West he stated: “These weapons will be a legitimate target for Russia’s military acting within the context of the special operation.

“Storage facilities in western Ukraine have been targeted more than once [by Russian forces].

“How can it be otherwise?

“NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war.”

The USA believes that Ukraine can win against Russia if the country is given the right support. US defence secretary Lloyd Austin commented: “[Ukraine] can win if they have the right equipment, the right support.”

The conflict is now in its third month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking on April 25 commented: “It is obvious that every day – and especially today, when the third month of our resistance has begun – that everyone in Ukraine is concerned with peace, about when it will all be over.

“There is no simple answer to that at this time.”

