By Joshua Manning • 26 April 2022 • 16:30
Comedian Kevin Hart receives $100M investment for new comedy company
Credit: Instagram @kevinhart4real
https://t.co/ctJjK1prsl …..Let’s gooooooooooo HartBeat!!!!! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾
— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 26, 2022
https://t.co/ctJjK1prsl …..Let’s gooooooooooo HartBeat!!!!! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾
— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 26, 2022
Credit: Twitter @KevinHart4real
Comedian Kevin Hart’s new $100M dollar investment will fund a merger company named Hartbeat, which combines two of his former companies, Hartbeat Productions and Laugh Out Loud. The latter of the two is known for its web series and podcasts with shows such as “Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg” with shows from Heartbeat Productions including “Dave” and “Night School”
Private equity firm Abry Partners is behind the investment, and in exchange will receive a minority stake and two seats on Hartbeat’s board. Kevin hart’s company is reportedly valued at roughly $650 million but there has been no official confirmation on this figure.
42-year-old Kevin Hart was born 6, July, 1979 and was raised in Philadelphia, starting his career as a comedian after winning multiple amateur comedy competitions.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.