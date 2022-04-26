Comedians Josh Widdicombe and Rob Beckett delight fans with exciting announcement

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 April 2022 • 11:44

TWO of Britain’s top comedians, Josh Widdicombe and Rob Beckett, have teamed up together on an exciting new project and have made an announcement on Tuesday, April 26 to the delight of their fans.

The pair host the popular Parenting Hell podcast and used the platform to reveal their new venture.

In an Instagram post, the comedians said: “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!

“As shambolic and as low rent as expected. Here we deliver the news through what feels like a camera wedged in a letterbox. Here’s all the signed off blurb from the corporate suits…

“WE’RE WRITING A BOOK!”

In the video, 36-year-old Rob and Josh, 39, excitedly described what the new book entails.

“The book will include all the stories we can’t tell on the podcast – in-depth and what it’s like to raise a stiff neck and a loose neck – straight from the horse’s mouth (our parents).”

They added: “And.. the BIGGEST REQUEST WE’VE EVER HAD FOR THE PODCAST… Hearing from our wives, Rose & Lou. They’ve got a chapter each. Probably expecting their own book deal next!”

Widdicombe said the book will be available in paper, which caused laughter among the two, while they also promised an audiobook.

Fans of the two Brits and their podcast reacted to the news.

One person wrote: “Yay!! Huge congrats guys.”

“Brilliant guys. Definitely buying this book. Please don’t ever stop podcast….love you both. So funny,” another said.

Another wrote: “Can’t wait for the paper book!”

“Whoop! Can’t wait,” one Instagram user wrote.

While another said: “So excited about this!”

