Dog owners in Mijas municipality can face fines of between €50 and €750

Mijas Town Council has today, Monday, April 25, reminded the public about the new Public Highway Ordinance that came into force last December. It includes a series of obligations for those who go out to walk their dogs anywhere in the Malaga municipality.

Among other measures, there is the obligation to dilute the urine of dogs in the street. This measure is included in a package of up to 17 modified articles, with the aim of making the standard more useful on a daily basis.

Josele Gonzalez, the mayor of Mijas, explained that the municipality is one of the few in the entire province that includes this aspect in its regulations. “In our town, there are almost 27,000 dogs registered, and we receive numerous complaints daily about this cause that, in addition to dirtying our streets, causes irreparable damage to urban furniture”.

Adding, “With this measure, we want to make citizens aware that cleaning and taking care of our town is everyone’s business”.

Failure to dilute the urine of dogs on public roads can lead to penalties for dog owners of between €50 and €750, depending on the severity, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

