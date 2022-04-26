By Matthew Roscoe • 26 April 2022 • 12:51

'F’ing ugly' dog post goes viral again as social media shares love for 'handsome fella'. Image: Dr James Greenwood/ Twitter

The tweet from January has gained a resurgence on Tuesday, April 26.

A SOCIAL media post, in which it was revealed someone called a dog with one eye ‘f’ing ugly’, has gone viral again on Tuesday, April 26 as people shared some love for the ‘handsome fella.’

Dr James Greenwood, a self-confest animal lover and TV personality, shared the shocking story via a Twitter post back in January of this year.

“My beautiful boy got called ‘f’ing ugly’ in the street today by some prat passing by with his mates,” the practising veterinary surgeon told his 17.3k followers on January 9, 2022.

He added: “Humans are weird. He’s a dog mate. Therefore can’t answer back. He’s not ugly. But you just definitely made yourself look properly stupid. Complete doughnut. Jog on.”

The post has enjoyed a resurgence on April 26 after the hugely popular The Archbishop of Banterbury Instagram account asked its 3.7 million followers to “show this good boy some love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Archbishop of Banterbury🇬🇧 (@thearchbishopofbanterbury)

Dog lovers duly obliged and left some heartfelt comments under the IG post.

One person said: “He’s beautiful and the best boy.”

Another person wrote: “He’s a handsome fella.”

A third person said: “He’s absolutely gorgeous…sending him sooo much love.”

“My rescue Boxer had to have his eye out in 2020 as he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. He was still a very handsome boy and miss him dearly,” shared another person.

“What a handsome boi,” one IG user wrote.

