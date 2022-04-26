Drug trafficker ordered to compensate Fuengirola police officer €20,000

By Chris King • 26 April 2022 • 4:49

Photo of Malaga Provincial Court. Image: Google maps - Juan Portillo Perez

Malaga Provincial Court orders convicted drug trafficker to compensate Fuengirola National Police officer €20,000



A man has been sentenced in Malaga Provincial Court on Monday, April 25, to pay €20,000 compensation to a National Police officer. The defendant was found guilty of attacking and injuring the cop during a police operation in which he was arrested for a drug trafficking crime.

He has also been sentenced to six years in prison, along with a fine of €500,000. According to the sentence, two other officers must also be compensated by the defendant. Sums of €500 and €1,000 were awarded for minor injuries they suffered during the arrest.

In addition to the drug trafficking offence, an assault offence (a further six months’ imprisonment), an injury offence, and two minor injuries, the Provincial Court convicted him of another offence against road safety, as on the day of the incident he was driving without a licence.

Antonio Martin Lomeña, the lawyer working on behalf of Jupol, the majority union of the National Police, was congratulated for his great work. “We believe that justice has been done to our members with an exemplary sentence”, commented a spokesperson.