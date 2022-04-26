Drug trafficker ordered to compensate Fuengirola police officer €20,000

By Chris King • 26 April 2022 • 4:49
Photo of Malaga Provincial Court.
Image: Google maps - Juan Portillo Perez
A man has been sentenced in Malaga Provincial Court on Monday, April 25, to pay €20,000 compensation to a National Police officer. The defendant was found guilty of attacking and injuring the cop during a police operation in which he was arrested for a drug trafficking crime.
He has also been sentenced to six years in prison, along with a fine of €500,000. According to the sentence, two other officers must also be compensated by the defendant. Sums of €500 and €1,000 were awarded for minor injuries they suffered during the arrest.
In addition to the drug trafficking offence, an assault offence (a further six months’ imprisonment), an injury offence, and two minor injuries, the Provincial Court convicted him of another offence against road safety, as on the day of the incident he was driving without a licence.
Antonio Martin Lomeña, the lawyer working on behalf of Jupol, the majority union of the National Police, was congratulated for his great work. “We believe that justice has been done to our members with an exemplary sentence”, commented a spokesperson.
The incident leading to the court case occurred on February 4, 2021, when the police had followed the defendant from Cartama, where he lived with his partner, to the vicinity of the Higueron de Fuengirola roundabout.
Once the vehicle had been intercepted and its occupants had identified, a search uncovered two packages under the passenger seat that totalled 1,997.90 grams of cocaine, worth around €400,000 on the illicit market.
During the arrest, as a consequence of an assault carried out by the convicted person, one of the police officers suffered severe trauma to the left hemithorax, and haemoptysis (bleeding from the respiratory tract). It took 20 days to recuperate, and for three of those days, the officer was incapacitated.
Another officer suffered a bruise on the third finger of his left hand, and a contusive wound on the back of his nose that took 10 days to heal, with five days off work. The worst injuries were suffered by the cop who dislocated his left clavicular joint.
He also received a contusive injury to the left knee that required immobilisation in a sling, and surgery under general anaesthesia with subsequent periodic physiotherapy check-ups. This officer took a total of 247 days to recover, still suffers from osteosynthesis in the left clavicle, and has a permanent 9cm scar in the left clavicular region.
During the court hearing, the aggressor’s partner and another man were also sentenced. When the policemen went to the Cartama house where the couple lived, and the woman saw them, she threw a precision scale on the terrace.
The third person involved was intercepted when he left the building with a bag containing €4,500 and £925 in cash. Inside the house, the police found another €3,975 and a bill-counting machine. These two people have each been sentenced to 18 months in prison as accomplices to a drug trafficking offence, and a fine of €10,000, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
