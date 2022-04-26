Valencian Community Emergency Services call for public caution following five fatalities and 63 rescues during the Easter Period

By Joshua Manning • 26 April 2022 • 16:54

Emergency Services in Valencian Community call for public caution following five fatalities and 63 rescues during the Easter Period

Valencian Community Emergency Services have called for public caution following emergencies over the Easter period.

This Holy Week and Easter has been the first holiday period without any restrictions in recent years in the Valencian Community, with a very high influx of visitors both in coastal areas and in the mountains and natural parks, which has led to a rise in rescues carried out by the Emergency Services according to the Government, as reported by 20minutos.

The number of fatalities in the Valencian Community was five in total. Compared to 2021, this year’s festive period saw four more fatalities and 21 more rescues by aerial means. The administration is calling on the public to take the appropriate safety measures when hiking or climbing in the mountains.

“It is vitally important that the public has internalised the three Ps: planning, precaution and prudence when taking trips into the countryside, as not everyone is in the same physical condition and we must respect our own limits when planning this leisure time”, they stated.

Of the 63 searches and rescues during these weeks, 39 have taken place in Alicante, 19 in Valencia and 5 in Castellón. In three of them fatalities have been recorded, in Bolulla, Navarrés and Calp. Searches and rescues do not only take place in mountain areas, but also in inland waters: in this period there have been four rescues of this type; two in Valencia and two in Alicante, including those in Bolulla and Navarrés.

In these interventions, the Generalitat’s medicalised helicopter is frequently used to provide medical assistance to people who get lost or injured while hiking or practising sports in nature. Lack of appropriate equipment or unfamiliarity with the terrain are often the main causes of incidents.

Between 9 and 25 April, the 112 emergency telephone line received a total of 136,964 calls which resulted in the management of 41,570 incidents. 64% (26,430) were related to health issues, followed by those related to safety (14%, 5,979), accidents (4%, 1,492) and rescues (1%, 404). By provinces, most calls were made in Valencia (20,573), followed by Alicante with 15,713 and Castellón with 4,837.

This telephone number is available in the co-official languages and in other European languages. During the holiday period, up to 871 calls were answered neither in Valencian nor in Spanish, with English (639) as the most used language, followed by French and German.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.