By Alex Glenn • 26 April 2022 • 8:53

Hospitalised Covid patients increase 128 per cent in two weeks in Spain’s Navarra. The incidence rate of the virus in other autonomous communities in Spain has also increased.

In Spain, the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus has increased by more than 45 per cent in the space of two weeks. The hardest-hit autonomous communities include Navarra Asturias and Cantabria, as reported by ABC on April 25.

According to ABC, Navarra showed nearly 90 people hospitalised with the virus in the latest report from the Health Department “while in the April 8 report it had 38 patients, which represents a rise of 128% in these last two weeks.”

In the latest health report though the number of people in ICUs with the virus has dropped by 8 per cent, according to the Department of Health.

The health department is now focusing on the number of people over 60 years of age with the virus.

As reported by Noticias de Navarra: “As feared, the Easter week leaves an upturn in the indicators of transmission of covid with an increase in the incidence in the over 60s, already at 555 cases and at “very high risk”, which has led communities such as Asturias and Cantabria to raise the possibility of reapplying containment measures and to recommend the use of masks, especially indoors.”

