By Tamsin Brown • 26 April 2022 • 12:55

Huge Elrow electronic music event to be held in Torre del Mar. Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

The company Elrow has announced that it will be holding on of its huge electronic music events this summer in Torre del Mar.

On April 21, the deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, and the director of Musical Events, Fátima Rodríguez, announced that the Spanish company Elrow, which organises electronic dance music events and is internationally famous, will be holding an event in Torre del Mar on August 20.

Pérez Atencia said: “We are talking about one of the most important musical events not only in Spain but also in cities such as Ibiza, Las Vegas, New York, London, Barcelona and Madrid. According to the company itself, they have held more than 150 events in 67 cities in 26 different countries, with a total of 2.3 million attendees and 800 DJs.”

He added: “It combines electronic music, actors, tightrope walkers, stilt walkers, extravagant decorations, interaction with the public and colour, making it an extremely eagerly awaited event. The company itself, which has more than a million followers on social networks, announced its event in Torre del Mar today.”

