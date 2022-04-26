Live casino interest is growing massively globally

By EWN • 26 April 2022 • 15:13

Even though live casinos only have been available to players for a couple of years it has quickly grown into a very popular way of playing online. Today, live casinos are one of the most popular forms of playing online and is available on a wide number of various sites. In this text, we are going to share everything about online live casinos, and how they work in practice.

What is a live casino?

As the digitalization is moving us more and more to online platforms – whether it is concerning shopping or finding leisure activities – it is no surprise that more people are starting to gamble online too. For casinos to match the players interests and wishes, more have started to implement live functions to their site, to be able to further compete with classical brick-and-mortar casinos.

But what exactly is a live casino? As the name implies, a live casino is a form of playing casino games through a live broadcast. The players follow an actual dealer through a webcam, and the dealer is responsible for leading the game. The players then make choices on their end, which are relayed to the dealer. It is therefore possible to play Roulette with a real-life Roulette table and dealer while one is sitting out in their garden or on their sofa.

What games are played in a live casino format?

When it comes to what games that can be played in a live format it is mainly traditional casino games, such as Roulette, Baccarat, Blackjack, and many other similar games. This is due to those being the most suited for the format and is also something that many players have come to associate with having a dealer.

Another popular form of live casino that is slowly picking up steam is poker. Due to many players already having an account with current popular poker platforms this is something that has not exploded in the same way that other games have.

Why have live casinos become so massively popular?

The answer to this question is multifaceted. First and foremost, it is something completely new in the online gambling sector. Even though classic casino games have been popular to play online for quite some time now, live casino offers up something completely different.

Even though it isn’t the same thing as being in Las Vegas or Monte Carlo, it still offers a more exclusive and interesting way of playing. The added air of elegance and luxury is a strong contributing factor. But it also offers up a more entertaining playstyle for many.

As a rule, the dealers are very knowledgeable and act as excellent hosts. The fact that it is all live-streamed as well, helps the players be confident that all results are truly random and that they are not being tricked with skewed random number generators. Lastly, the live casino combines the best of two worlds, as the players can play comfortably from their homes while still not skimping out on the experience of playing with an actual dealer.

Sponsored