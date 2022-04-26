By Guest Writer • 26 April 2022 • 11:47

The Eco Livorno at dock Credit: Grimaldi Group

MALLORCA now has more 1000 new rental cars available just in time to help satisfy the growing tourist market.

Due to worldwide shortages of vital parts needed for automobile construction there has been a dearth of new cars available for use by car rental firms which has affected Mallorca since unlike the mainland, companies can’ simply move their stock around.

On the evening of Saturday April 23, the Eco Livorno hybrid ferry made an exceptional stopover in Palma in order to unload more than 1000 vehicles destined for the rental market.

Thus, this Grimaldi Group ship, coming from Italy and bound for Valencia, has joined the Barcelona-Palma route, thus reinforcing Trasmed’s roll on roll off transporters.

Whilst a very useful addition to the rental fleet, this may be a ‘drop in the ocean’ compared to the actual needs of the market especially as it appears that tourism is likely to boom this year.

“Once again, the Grimaldi Group makes the efficiency and capacity of its fleet available to the subsidiary Trasmed to ensure an efficient and sustainable service to the automotive segment between the peninsula and the Balearic Islands” declared Ettore Morace, CEO of Trasmed.

It should be noted, Morace added, “that Trasmed currently manages practically the entire automotive market to and from the Balearic Islands thanks to collaboration with the main logistics operators in the sector”.

The Italian-flagged vessel belongs to the Grimaldi Green 5th Generation (GG5G) class. She has a length of 238 metres, a beam of 34 metres, a gross tonnage of 67,311 tons and a speed of 20.8 knots.

Docked at port, it reduces emissions to zero using electricity stored in large lithium batteries that are recharged during navigation thanks to shaft generators and 350 m2 of solar panels.

Thank you for reading Mallorca now has more 1000 new rental cars available’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.