Man charged with series of armed robberies following Flying Squad investigation

26 April 2022

Credit: Met Police

Man charged with a series of armed robberies following Flying Squad investigation in London.

After an investigation by the Met police’s flying squad into a series of armed robberies, one man has been charged. The robberies had taken place at bookmakers in south London.

Bookmakers in Lee, Norwood, Sutton and Crayford were targeted during April.

The Met Police announced on April 26 that: “Brett Mullan, 51 (02.09.71), of Wellington Street, Gravesend, is due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 26 April charged with five counts of robbery and five counts of being in possession of an imitation firearm.”

The police added: “The charges follow an investigation into a linked series of armed robberies at bookmakers in Lee, Norwood, Sutton and Crayford between Monday, 4 April and Sunday, 24 April.”

