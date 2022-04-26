Moving to Mojacar: The ultimate guide

By Laura Kemp • 26 April 2022 • 17:25

Image - mojacar.es

Known for its beautiful whitewashed Moorish old town, laid back vibe, colourful flowers adorning the balconies, places to eat and sparkling Mediterranean beaches, Mojacar is a popular destination for those looking at moving to Spain.

The traditional white hilltop town of Mojacar is included in the most beautiful villages in Spain network – and it’s easy to see why. With its narrow meandering streets, warm climate, Sierra Cabrera backdrop and stunning Blue Flag beaches, Mojacar has something for everyone and is a popular destination for expats moving to Spain.

So, you are thinking of moving to Mojacar, but where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?

To make moving to Mojacar a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before heading over.

Contents

Where is Mojacar?

Property in Mojacar

Things to do in Mojacar

Best restaurants in Mojacar

Schools in Mojacar

Healthcare in Mojacar

Contact information

Where is Mojacar?

Mojacar is located in the province of Almeria on the Costa de Almeria, sandwiched between the mountains of the Sierra Cabrera and the crystal clear waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

The nearest airport to Mojacar is Almeria (LEI) Airport which is approximately 35 miles away. Other nearby airports include Corvera (RMU) (60 miles away) and Alicante (ALC) (106 miles away).

Property

Mojacar is a prime location to find your new dream home, with various property types at a range of prices to suit single people, couples, families and retirees. Mojacar also boasts plenty of real estate agencies to help and advise you.

A two-bedroom flat in a residential area of Mojacar will cost from around €70,000, while a three-bedroom detached house needing a bit of TLC will cost around €90,000.

A small cortijo in Mojacar Pueblo will cost from around €95,000 while a luxurious villa with a pool on the beachfront will cost upwards from around €1 million.

Things to do in Mojacar

1. Wander around the pretty streets of the old town

Hanging on the foothills of the Sierra Cabrera, the old town of Mojacar is made up of beautiful narrow meandering streets with balconies adorned with colourful flowers, contrasting the whitewashed walls of the buildings.

2. Soak up the sun and relax on the beaches

Mojacar is perfectly placed close to 11 miles of beautiful sandy coastline with crystal clear waters to explore. The most notable beaches to visit are Playa Marina de la Torre, Playa la Rumina, Playa Descargador and Playa del Cantal.

3. Take in the atmosphere and awe-inspiring views at Plaza Nueva

Plaza Nueva is the main square in Mojacar, boasting incredible panoramic views and lots of small bars and eateries to grab a drink or some tapas under the Mediterranean sun.

4. Step back in time at the Museo Casa de la Canana

Take a journey back in time at the Museo Casa de la Canana, a house that is more than 100 years old and very well-preserved. Find out about the history of this charming old town and experience life in the 20th century.

5. Take a walk up to the Torre del Pirulico and admire the views of the coast

Take a walk up to the watchtower where you will witness incredible views of the coast and the stunning rock formations along the turquoise shores.

6. Pick up a bargain at the Mojacar street market

This bustling weekly market is full of interesting stalls including sunglasses, clothing and handbags. The food market sells succulent spitroast chicken as well as plenty of fresh produce at a cheap price.

7. Marvel at the small but beautiful Iglesia De Santa Maria

Located on Plaza Nueva, Iglesia De Santa Maria is a small but beautiful church that is definitely worth a visit. This church is well preserved and features beautiful stained glass windows, a large mural and various alters.

8. Try some water sports in the sparkling clear waters

Almeria is one of the most popular places in Spain for watersports including paddleboarding, snorkelling, sailing, kayaking and windsurfing. For the really adventurous, why not try your hand at diving or become PADI qualified at one of the many watersports companies?

9. Play golf under the Mediterranean sun

For those who enjoy time on the tee, Mojacar has three beautiful golf courses each boasting stunning views of the mountains and the sparkling Mediterranean Sea.

10. Quench your thirst at Fuente Publica de Mojacar (Mojacar Public Fountain)

This beautiful square is worth a visit at least once to see the beautiful flowers and taste the crisp water. Many locals take the walk down the steep hill to fetch their water from the fountains in this historic area and it also serves as a social meeting point for many.

Best restaurants in Mojacar

1. Restaurante Cabo Norte

Restaurante Cabo Norte serves up local, fresh Mediterranean dishes in a welcoming and friendly atmosphere with lovely garden seating outdoors. The sea bass comes highly recommended, as does the risotto of duck confit.

Open: 1:30pm until 3:30pm and 8pm until 10:30pm

Address: Calle Piedra Villazar 1 next to the Del Parador Nacional de Turismo, 04638

Book: 665 89 17 72

Price: €€-€€€

2. Aurora Bar Restaurante

A stunning beachfront location, Aurora Bar Restaurante is extremely popular with people visiting Mojacar. Serving up Mediterranean and Argentinian food, this beach restaurant is perfect for some tapas, a succulent steak or even just a drink in the sun.

Open: 12:30pm until 12am, closed on Thursdays

Address: Paseo Mediterraneo 36 Antes era Lolas, 04638

Book: 950 47 21 63

Price: €€-€€€

3. Restaurante La Parata

Found in the lovely hillside hamlet The Parata, Restaurante La Parata offers a relaxed atmosphere with a passion for simple, honest cuisine using seasonal produce, great beers and a fine selection of wines.

Open: 12pm until 3pm and 6:30pm until 10pm Wednesdays to Saturdays, 12pm until 4pm on Sundays, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Address: Avenida La Parata, 21, 04638

Book: 950 375 590

Price: €€-€€€

4. Calima

This small but cosy restaurant is a gem in Mojacar where booking is advised due to its popularity. The dishes here are a fusion of Moroccan, the Middle East, Africa and Andalucia coexisting with fresh salads, fish and desserts.

Open: 11am until 4pm and 7pm until 10:30pm, 11am until 4pm on Sundays, closed on Mondays

Address: Plaza Arbollon, 04638

Book: 608 807 331

Price: €€-€€€

5. Zaika Fusion Art Restaurante

Zaika Fusion Art Restaurante has something for everyone including fresh fish, juicy meat and mouth-watering desserts as well as gluten free and vegan dishes.

Open: 1pm until 3:45pm and 7pm until 10:45pm, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Zaika Fusion Art Restaurante Paseo de Mediterraneo 267 267B, 04638

Book: 632 72 78 51

Price: €€-€€€

6. La Bohemia

For cheap eats in a laid-back atmosphere, La Bohemia is perfectly located on the beachfront and serves all types of tasty tapas dishes.

Open: 11am until 3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11am until 3pm and 7p until 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 11am until 3pm on Sundays

Address: Paseo del Mediterráneo Número 8 puerta 5, 04638

Book: 950 61 52 46

Price: €

7. Scotty’s El Tropico

Scotty’s El Tropico serves British and European cuisine with beautiful open views of the beach. This family-run bar and eatery boasts traditional breakfasts, lunches and dinners as well as a daily specials board and a large list of drinks.

Open: 9:30am until 6pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Paseo de Mediterranneo 372, 04638

Book: 687 38 25 40

Price: €€-€€€

8. La Estancia

If you’re a fan of steaks, La Estancia Argentinian grill and steakhouse is a family project bringing the Argentinian grill concept to Mojacar.

Open: 7pm until 12am

Address: Calle Duende 1 – local 66 Primera Planta, 04638

Book: 654 56 24 49

Price: €€-€€€

9. Captains Mojacar International Tapas & Restaurant

Captains Mojacar serves up Mediterranean and European cuisine as well as a beautiful sea view! Their range of tapas dishes and their Sunday roasts come highly recommended.

Open: 12pm until 10pm, 12pm until 5pm on Sundays

Address: Paseo de Mediterraneo 153, 04638

Book: 617 477 797

Price: €€-€€€

10. Torre Bahia

This hidden gem is a beautiful modern restaurant just off the beach serving traditional Spanish dishes as well as a range of fish and a large variety of mouth-watering starters – not to mention the wine list!

Open: 11am until 4pm and 6:30pm until 11pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Calle Torrebahia 3, 04638

Book: 950 478 651

Price: €€-€€€

Schools in Mojacar

When moving to a new location, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and Mojacar has some impressive educational centres.

CEIP Bartolome Flores teaches early childhood and primary education with over 400 students of diverse nationalities and culture at the centre of their ethos.

The Rey Alabez secondary school is located close to the Parque commercial centre IES Rey Alabez. Alternative secondary education options would include Valdeserra (Vera) which teaches with a bilingual plan.

Healthcare in Mojacar

Having access to quality healthcare is vital when moving to a new home and Mojacar has an impressive public health service as well as private healthcare options.

Hospitals

Hospital Publico Comarcal la Inmaculada

This public hospital is part of the Public Network of the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) and has 24-hour emergency services.

Address: Av. de la Dra. Ana Parra, s/n, 04600 Huercal-Overa, Almeria

Telephone: 950 029 000

Website: Click here

Doctors

Centro Medico/Medical Center – Playa de Mojacar

This medical centre offers private consultations and deals with a range of medical insurances for residents and foreign nationals.

Address: Parque Comercial Mojacar, Local 86, 04638 Mojacar, Almeria

Telephone: 950 475 105

Website: Click here

Dentists

Dental Center Mojacar

Dental Center Mojacar is your trusted dental centre with all the clinical specialities and cutting-edge technology.

Address: Avenida Andalucía, 25 CC Montemar, 2ª planta, 04638 Mojácar, Almería

Telephone: 950 472 650

Website: Click here

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is exciting but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Mojacar.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.