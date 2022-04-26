By Tamsin Brown • 26 April 2022 • 6:34

Nerja asks Junta de Andalucia for regulation of Chíllar river to prevent overcrowding. Image: Nerja Town Hall

The mayor of Nerja met with a representative of the Junta de Andalucia to discuss environmental issues, one of which was the regulation of the Chíllar river.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, met with the delegate for Sustainable Development in Malaga, José Antonio Víquez, on April 22 to address certain municipal environmental issues that are dependent on the Junta de Andalucia.

The mayor asked the delegate for the Junta to move forward with the protocol that would allow for the regulation of the recreational use of the Chíllar river, the aim of which is to prevent overcrowding during the summer season. Such overcrowding is not only a safety hazard but also damages the environment and increases the risk of forest fires.

They also discussed the construction of the car park at the western entrance to Maro. The mayor asked for progress to be made regarding the environmental requirements that will allow the Nerja Town Hall to carry out the project. The new car park will help to solve the parking problems experienced by the residents of Maro at peak visiting times and will also help to reduce traffic congestion.

