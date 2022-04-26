By Joshua Manning • 26 April 2022 • 19:40

Popular supermarket chain Lidl announces £22,500 finders fee for British public members who identify suitable sites for new stores

German discount retailer chain, Lidl, has announced a £22,500 finders fee for British public members who identify suitable sites for new stores.

On 26, April, Lidl announced a £22,500 finders fee for members of the British public who identify suitable locations for new stores. Their official website stated:

“The discounter, which is investing £1.3 billion in its expansion across 2021 and 2022, has revealed that it is offering a finder’s fee to members of the public who successfully identify suitable sites for new Lidl stores. The fee is either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase. ”

The list provided by Lidl’s website states that they are particularly interested in amongst many others, the following towns and cities:

Bristol

Derby

Liverpool

London

Manchester

Nottingham

Oxford

Southampton

Swansea

Birmingham

Sheffield

Cambridge

Edinburgh

Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer at Lidl GB, stated: “We know that the majority of British shoppers still love doing their shopping in person and we are as committed as ever to opening new stores and enhancing our existing ones. We’re opening an average of one new store a week, which is incredible, and our teams have done a phenomenal job of keeping that pace going over the last couple of years. But there are still communities up and down the country that are telling us how much they want – and need – a Lidl store. We work with some of the best people in the industry to identify new sites, but we also know how engaged our future and existing customers are and we want to build on this. Our finder’s fees are, therefore, available to absolutely anyone that can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of, and we welcome any suitable suggestions that will help up us to meet our ambitious target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.”

Further details and site requirements can be found on Lidl’s website.

